Sally Named Nexstar Senior VP

William Sally has been named senior VP and regional manager, east region, at Nexstar Broadcasting Group. It's a new position at Nexstar, and reflects the broadcaster's growth. Nexstar agreed to buy five stations, including WOI Des Moines, for $103 million on Sept. 16.

The former general manager at WXXA Albany, Sally reports to Tim Busch, cochief operating officer of Nexstar, and oversees markets in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, Indiana, Alabama and Maryland. He works out of WROC Rochester.

Prior to joining WXXA, Sally was VP and general manager WFFF-WVNY Burlington and at KEYT Santa Barbara.

"Bill's high degree of personal and professional integrity and history of achievement at every professional level in the localities that he has served is well known throughout the industry," said Busch. "He brings to his new position a deep understanding of critical functions including station management, local programming production, digital and social media integration, sales and strategic planning, and brand positioning across multiple media platforms."