Sally Kidd, Hearst TV National Correspondent, Stepping Down

Sally Kidd, national correspondent for Hearst Television, is stepping down. She works in Hearst TV’s Washington bureau.

“After 17 years, thousands of stories, interviews, & live shots, 100s of congressional hearings & White House briefings, 4 presidents, 2 impeachments, 1 insurrection, and a global pandemic....I am closing out this chapter with @HearstTV,” Kidd said on Twitter.

Kidd added that “You'll still see me on Hearst stations every now & then,” and noted that she will “embark on a new adventure.”

Wendy Wilk, Hearst TV Washington bureau chief, said in a statement, “While really bittersweet for us, it’s a decision that makes sense for Sally–and, as such, we support her every step of the way as she heads in this new direction. We will miss her editorial voice, her curiosity, tenacity and unwavering dedication to the job and the responsibility we have to our stations and our viewers. We wish her all the best as she begins a new path and new phase of her career and life.”

Kidd’s LinkedIn page mentions “public relations consultant” as a current position.

On LinkedIn, she describes her national correspondent role thusly: “Sally researches, writes, and delivers daily on-air reports covering the biggest political, national, and international news stories of the day. She navigates the White House messaging machine and the conflicting rhetoric on Capitol Hill to bring viewers accurate, concise, and balanced reporting, excels at having courageous conversations, working under tight deadlines, and distilling complex information into consumer-friendly content.”

Kidd was a reporter at Hearst TV’s WESH Orlando before becoming national correspondent. ■