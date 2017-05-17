Salinas, Greenblatt Join B&C Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Noticiero Univision’s María Elena Salinas and NBC’s Bob Greenblatt



Salinas, who has been co-anchor of Noticiero Univision since 1987, began her career 35 years ago as a television reporter for KMEX in Los Angeles. She has won six Emmys, a Peabody Award, the Walter Cronkite Award and two Gracie Awards as well as the NATAS Lifetime Achievement Award.



Greenblatt was named chairman of NBC in 2011. During his tenure as chairman, he has helped shepherd shows, such as This Is Us, The Voice as well as the resurgence in live musicals with the network’s production of The Sound of Music Live in 2013.



Salinas and Greenblatt join previously announced Hall of Fame class membersBill Abbott, CEO of Crown Media Holdings, Inc. and Crown Media Family Networks; Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group; Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters; and Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations.



The 27th Annual B&C Hall of Fame, part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television and Video Week, will take place Oct. 16, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in NYC.



For more information, go to bchalloffame.com.