Crown Media’s Abbott, Lionsgate’s Beggs Named to B&C Hall of Fame

Crown Media’s Bill Abbott and Lionsgate’s Kevin Beggs will be inducted into the 27th Annual B&C Hall of Fame.



Abbott, who serves as president and CEO of Crown Media Holdings, Inc. and Crown Media Family Networks, has led the company’s expansion and diversification of original content as well as spearheaded the continued growth of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.



Beggs, who is chairman Lionsgate Television Group, has helped diversify the groups content portfolio, which now boasts nearly 90 series on 40 different networks. The impressive array includes acclaimed Orange Is the New Black and CMT’s Nashville. The exec has been with Lionsgate for 19 years.



Abbott and Beggs join previously announced Hall of Fame class members Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, and Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations.



The 27th Annual B&C Hall of Fame, part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television and Video Week, will take place Oct. 16, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in NYC.



For more information, go to bchalloffame.com.