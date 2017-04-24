NAB’s Smith, CBS’ Dunn Named to 27th Annual B&C Hall of Fame

NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith and CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn will be inducted into the 27th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.



Smith, who served two terms as a U.S. Senator from Oregon, joined the NAB in 2009. At NAB, he has led the organization’s advocacy efforts, including for the voluntary spectrum auction and the preservation of retransmission consent.



Dunn has been in his current role with CBS Television Stations since 2009, where he oversees CBS Corporation’s 27 local stations in 17 major markets. Dunn also serves as president and GM of WCBS-TV and New York independent station WLNY-TV.



Smith and Dunn will be honored, along with other top TV executives, on Oct. 16, 2017 at New York’s Grand Hyatt Hotel.



For more on B&C’s Hall of Fame, which is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television Week, go to bchalloffame.com.