Salesman thanks God for Fox News

According to the Gwinnett (Ga.) Daily Post, a retired ad salesman has

plunked down a few thousand dollars of his own money to buy a billboard in the

parking lot of the Tunnel Hill, Ga., Piggly Wiggly grocery store thanking God

for Fox News Channel.

Telling the paper he wanted to "wake people up," 73-year-old Bob Spratlin

says he plans to buy another billboard nearby.