Salesman thanks God for Fox News
According to the Gwinnett (Ga.) Daily Post, a retired ad salesman has
plunked down a few thousand dollars of his own money to buy a billboard in the
parking lot of the Tunnel Hill, Ga., Piggly Wiggly grocery store thanking God
for Fox News Channel.
Telling the paper he wanted to "wake people up," 73-year-old Bob Spratlin
says he plans to buy another billboard nearby.
