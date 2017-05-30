Sales Execs Kus, Mason, Mylan Get Promotions at Discovery

Discovery Communications said it promoted three ad sales executives to VP and added a new hire to the department.

Lisa Kus was promoted to VP, client & brand partnerships; Evan Mason was named VP, client solutions; and Jane Mylan becomes VP, ad sales.

Christina Carey Dunleavy was hired as VP, ad sales marketing, from NBCUniversal, where she had been VP of client partnerships.

“Discovery’s top priority is to offer the best content and service to our clients and agency partners,” said Ben Price, president of ad sales at Discovery. “The expanded responsibilities of Lisa, Evan and Jane along with the addition of Christina will further support our efforts to deliver multiplatform solutions for clients.”