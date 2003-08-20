Sakin upped at GSN
Game Show Network ad-sales chief Michael Sakin is adding affiliate sales and
marketing to his watch.
Sakin, now senior vice president of sales and marketing, will oversee ad sales and GSN's
distribution.
He joined GSN in 2002 from Fox Cable Networks Group, where he worked in
ad sales and helped to launch FX, Fox Sports Net and National Geographic
Channel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.