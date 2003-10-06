Sajak to End Fox News Talker
By Kim McAvoy
Fox News Channel and Pat Sajak have mutually agreed to end his weekend one-hour talk show.
An announcement was expected Sunday, which was also expected to be his last original broadcast.
The appropriately named Pat Sajak Weekend
had aired Sundays at 9 p.m. and again Mondays at midnight.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.