‘Saints & Sinners’ Opener is Most-Watched for Bounce

The season four premiere of Saints & Sinners generated the highest viewership in the history of Bounce, the digital multicast network aimed at African Americans.

Sunday’s broadcasts at 9 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. PT reached 1.3 million unduplicated viewers.

Viewership of the premiere was up 10% from last year’s season opener among total viewers and 12% among households to set a record for the network, which is part of E.W. Scripps.

Among African-Americans adults 18 to 49 years old and 25 to 54, the program was the most watched show on TV at 9 p.m., beating The $100,000 Pyramid, What Just Happened? and Instinct on the big broadcast networks and Big Little Lies on HBO.

Bounce led into the season four premiere with a marathon of the series’ first three seasons. In total Saints & Sinners reached 3.5 million viewers.

Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Film's Eric Tomosunas & Ron Robinson.

In addition to being carried on the digital channels of local TV stations, Bounce is available via Dish, on Roku and mobile devices.