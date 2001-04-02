Trending

SAG's sagging fortunes

The Screen Actors Guild reported an $84 million decline in earnings by its membership in 2000. SAG says its actors nationwide earned $1.59 billion under union contracts in 2000, down from the $1.67 billion in 1999. SAG cites a decline in commercial work, which was halted by the union's strike against the advertising industry. TV provided the most work for SAG members.