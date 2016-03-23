Sager Says Leukemia No Longer in Remission

Turner Sports announcer Craig Sager says his cancer has returned and that he could have as few as three to six months to live.

He said he plans to continue his work on the sidelines of basketball games.

Sager's story appeared on Tuesday night's episode of HBO's Real Sports. Turner and HBO are both part of Time Warner.

For the past two years, Sager has been fighting acute myeloid leukemia. It was deemed to be in remission and Sager returned to work last season, getting a warm reception from NBA players and coaches including the normally taciturn Gregg Popovich of San Antonio.

Sager released a statement via Turner Broadcasting:

"I'm grateful to HBO for telling my story and I'd like to thank everyone for their ongoing support. I have acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive type of cancer. The typical prognosis is 3-6 months to live, but I would like to stress that is for a patient who is not receiving treatment. Fortunately, I am receiving the best treatment in the world and I remain fully confident I will win this battle."

"Again, I would like to thank everyone for your generosity and encouragement. I sincerely appreciate it and it means so much to me and my family. I look forward to continuing my work on the sidelines for Turner Sports."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXIuD1cq97g[/embed]