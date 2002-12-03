Trending

Saga's Christian named to NAB Radio Board

Saga Communications Inc.'s Edward Christian was named to the last vacant spot on
the National Association of Broadcasters' radio Board.

Christian is chief executive of the 67-station group.

Saga also owns seven TV stations, the Illinois Radio Network, the Michigan
Radio network and Michigan Farm Radio Network.

Christian was appointed to one of 10 seats filled by board chair Ginny
Morris.

The board's other 25 members are elected by NAB members.