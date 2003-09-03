Sagansky joins Scripps board

After retiring from Paxson Communications Corp.’s board last month, former

president and CEO Jeff Sagansky is already back on the scene as part of

the board of directors of E.W. Scripps Co.

Sagansky becomes the 12th member of Scripps’ board. The company owns 10

TV stations, four cable networks, a home shopping network and 21 daily

newspapers.

Besides running Paxson, Sagansky, 51, was also co-president of Sony Pictures

Entertainment from 1996-97 and president of CBS Entertainment from

1990-94.

He was president of Tri-Star Pictures from 1989-90 and president of

Tri-Star’s production from 1985-89.

Sagansky also serves on the board of Lion’s Gate Entertainment.