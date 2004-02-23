SAG/AFTRA Board Blesses Extension
As expected, a joint national board of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has approved a one-year extension of their agreement with producers that was set to expire June 30.
The board overwhelmingly approved the extension by a vote of 79% to 21%, and it now goes to SAG’s and AFTRA’s full memberships to be ratified, expected to happen within the next 30 days.
Although the two unions have secured a one-year extension of their current contract, this fall they begin negotiations with producers on a new three-year deal expected to be contentious over the issue of residuals on DVDs, pay TV and made-for-basic cable and over increased health benefits and pensions.
