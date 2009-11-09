Saga TV Revenue Down 12% in Q3

Saga Communications announced third quarter television revenue of $4.3 million, down 12.2% from the $4.9 million it posted in the same quarter last year. Television operating income was $751,000, down from the $1.3 million Saga reported in the third quarter last year.

Michigan-based Saga owns or operates five television stations, four low-power TV stations, 91 radio stations and a handful of radio networks.

Saga's net operating revenue was $31.3 million in the third quarter, down 13.7% from the same period in 2008. Saga's third quarter free cash flow increased 5.1% to $5.8 million.