Saga Same Station Revenue Down 18%

Saga Communications reported net operating revenue for the first quarter to be $26.1 million, down 17.2% from the same quarter last year. Same station net operating revenue was $25.9 million, a 17.7% slip from the same quarter last year.

Station operating expense decreased 5.8% to $23.9 million for the same period.

Saga’s gross political revenue was $38,000 for the quarter, compared to $651,000 for the same period last year.

Michigan-based Saga owns about a hundred radio stations and five full-power TV stations, including WXTV Greenville (MS) and KOAM Joplin (MO).