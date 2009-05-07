Saga Same Station Revenue Down 18%
Saga Communications reported net operating revenue for the first quarter to be $26.1 million, down 17.2% from the same quarter last year. Same station net operating revenue was $25.9 million, a 17.7% slip from the same quarter last year.
Station operating expense decreased 5.8% to $23.9 million for the same period.
Saga’s gross political revenue was $38,000 for the quarter, compared to $651,000 for the same period last year.
Michigan-based Saga owns about a hundred radio stations and five full-power TV stations, including WXTV Greenville (MS) and KOAM Joplin (MO).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.