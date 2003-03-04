SAG worried about new blacklist

The Screen Actors Guild is worried that actors expressing their opposition to

the likely war with Iraq could be blacklisted.

SAG said in a statement released Monday, "Some have recently suggested

that well-known individuals who express 'unacceptable' views should be punished

by losing their right to work."

It went on to cite the Hollywood blacklist of the 1950s, when the House

Un-American Activities Committee's hunt for communists prompted the industry to

"prostrate itself before smear campaigns ... rather than standing on the

principles articulated in the nation's fundamental documents ... Even a hint of

the blacklist must never again be tolerated in this nation."

A number of actors -- arguably most visibly Mike Farrell, Martin Sheen and

Susan Sarandon -- are in the 37 percent of the nation (according to a recent ABC

poll) opposed to war with Iraq.

A SAG spokesman said the "some" referred to in the statement "absolutely

does not" refer to any specific individuals, but instead to a general climate

that SAG senses.

"We will let the statement speak for itself," spokeswoman Ilyanne Morden

Kichaven said, adding that SAG currently had no plans for action on the issue beyond the

statement.