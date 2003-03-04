SAG worried about new blacklist
The Screen Actors Guild is worried that actors expressing their opposition to
the likely war with Iraq could be blacklisted.
SAG said in a statement released Monday, "Some have recently suggested
that well-known individuals who express 'unacceptable' views should be punished
by losing their right to work."
It went on to cite the Hollywood blacklist of the 1950s, when the House
Un-American Activities Committee's hunt for communists prompted the industry to
"prostrate itself before smear campaigns ... rather than standing on the
principles articulated in the nation's fundamental documents ... Even a hint of
the blacklist must never again be tolerated in this nation."
A number of actors -- arguably most visibly Mike Farrell, Martin Sheen and
Susan Sarandon -- are in the 37 percent of the nation (according to a recent ABC
poll) opposed to war with Iraq.
A SAG spokesman said the "some" referred to in the statement "absolutely
does not" refer to any specific individuals, but instead to a general climate
that SAG senses.
"We will let the statement speak for itself," spokeswoman Ilyanne Morden
Kichaven said, adding that SAG currently had no plans for action on the issue beyond the
statement.
