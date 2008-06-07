SAG Tries To Turn Up The Heat

The Screen Actors Guild will try to turn up the drumbeat on its position in negotiations with the AMPTP on Monday when it holds a rally in Los Angeles.

And still fresh off its 100-day work stoppage, the Writers Guild of America is pushing its members to show up in support.

The SAG event is set for Monday morning at 10 at its Wilshire Boulevard headquarters. SAG says that in attendance will be president Alan Rosenberg, chief negotiator Doug Allen and SAG members.

The WGA put up a message on its website reading, “We all remember how SAG members turned out in numbers to picket, march and rally with us during our contact campaign and strike. Now it’s our turn to be there for them. This Monday June 9, please join SAG for a demonstration of support for their negotiating team’s efforts to win a fair contract.”

The current SAG-AMPTP contract is up at the end of this month.

Also on Friday, SAG reportedly said it will launch a campaign against fellow guild AFTRA’s new primetime deal with the majors.