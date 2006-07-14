SAG Seeks Nominations

Nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards open Monday, July 17. But there's no rush. the window does not close until Nov. 7.

Actors can submit themselves for consideration for nominations for the awards, which recognize excellence in prime time TV and films, but they can also be submitted by just about everyone else involved in the process--with the actors' permission--including producers, studios, networks, agents, managers, and press agents.

The nominees are chosen by two panels of SAG members, one for TV and one for film.

The nominees will be announced Jan. 4, and awards will be given out Jan. 28 in a ceremony simulcast on Turner nets TNT and TBS.

Last year's TV winners were Sean Hayes, Felicity Huffman, S. Epatha Merkerson, Paul Newman, Sandra Oh, Kiefer Sutherland, and the ensemble casts of Desperate Housewives and Lost.