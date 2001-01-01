SAG says Minority Roles increased

The Screen Actors Guild released statistics last week that showed an increase in acting roles for both African American and Latino performers in 1999. Through employment records for 1999, SAG showed that 21% of the 49,662 roles cast for TV and film were for actors of color-up from 19% the year before. African Americans were cast in 14.1% of the roles in 1999, compared to 13.4% in 1998. Latino performing roles, according to SAG, reached their highest percentage ever in 1999-4.4%. In 1998, Latino's constituted only 3.5% of all roles.