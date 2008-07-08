SAG to Respond to AMPTP ‘Final Offer’ Thursday

The Screen Actors Guild will respond to what the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers called its “final offer” Thursday.

The timing was expected as no movement was anticipated prior to Tuesday’s counting of the vote by American Federation of Television and Radio Artists members over whether to ratify that organization’s deal with the AMPTP.

SAG will present its response Thursday at 2 p.m. (PST) at the AMPTP’s headquarters in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

The AMPTP issued its proposal on June 30.