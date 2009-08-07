SAG Opposes Emmy Change

The Screen Actors Guild has joined the DGA and WGA in opposing the TV Academy's plans to trim the Emmy Awards -- but taken a far milder tone.

"Screen Actors Guild remains concerned about the recommended modifications which, if enacted, could reduce the level of recognition that our members and other talent have come to expect and appreciate through your program," said SAG interim national exec director David White in a letter sent Thursday to Academy of TV Arts & Sciences topper John Shaffner.

White requested that the Acad "review further the proposed changes and with input from the talent guilds arrive at a mutually acceptable solution."

