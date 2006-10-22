SAG Names Top Negotiator

The Screen Actors Guild has named Doug Allen as its new executive director and chief negotiatior.

Allen has been assistant executive director of the NFL Players Association. He has also been president of Players Inc., the players association licensing arm.

Allen was picked by a unamimous vote of the board of directors at a meeting in Hollywood Saturday. Allen, who has a three-year contract, will be based in L.A., but will not join the guild until Jan. 8. 2007.