SAG Names New Media Exec

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) is beefing up its new media staff as it prepares to insure that its members are compensated for their distribution on a variety of new platforms.

Mark Friedlander, a member of the guild's contract department, has been named to the newly created post of director of new media effective May 21.

Reporting to deputy national executive director, he will coordinate with the negotiating committees on all SAG contracts and a new media subcommittee to "ensure [SAG members] are compensated fairly for their work, no matter what the format," said Friedlander. He is expected to hire some staffers over the next few months to help with that effort.

SAG represents approximately 20,000 actors in television, film, commercials, video games, music videos and new media.