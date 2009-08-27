SAG Members Overwhelmingly Approve Live-Action Basic Cable Movie Agreement
Screen Actors Guild members have approved a two-year agreement covering actors in live-action basic cable movies.
The vote was 93.71% approve to 6.29% disapprove.
The deal, retroactive to June 10, includes a 3% pay hike this year and a 3.5% hike on June 10, 2010 as well as additional pension contributions. "The members have spoken and I am pleased that they had an opportunity to have their voices heard," said guild President Alan Rosenberg in a statement.
The board voted overwhelmingly to approve the agreement last month.
