SAG Gets Cartoon Pay Boost

The Screen Actors Guild says it has secured a 20% increase in residual payments as part of a tentative agreement with producers of basic cable animation, such as Disney and Warner Bros. It marks the first adjustment to the residuals formula in 16 years.

According to SAG, if approved by the Guild’s board, the new deal would be retroactive to Jan. 1 and run through June 30, 2008.

“The performers who work under this contract have waited a long time for these well-deserved gains, particularly in the area of residuals,” said Screen Actors Guild President Alan Rosenberg in a statement.

The tentative deal is separate from the heated issue of residuals for live-action basic cable shows. SAG members have voted to allow union leaders to call a strike in response to the producers’ offering a 14% increase in residual payments. Talks between the sides were to take place Tuesday.

A work stoppage would affect shows such as FX’s The Shield and TNT’s The Closer. It would be the first such work stoppage since 2000.



“The Guild’s negotiating team, both members and staff alike, will meet with producers with a renewed sense of pride and purpose,” said Rosenberg in a separate statement. “We will continue to fight for a fair contract. And, as is always the case, we hope to avoid any work interruption in pursuit of that equitable deal.”