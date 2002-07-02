SAG: Fewer acting jobs
The number of movie and television roles for Screen Actors Guild members
dropped 9.3 percent last year, with supporting actors among the hardest hit, the
guild said.
So-called runaway production, in which projects are filmed outside of the
United States, was one reason for the decline, SAG said.
SAG believes U.S.-based productions would be more likely to use union actors
in leading and supporting roles.
For 2001, according to the report released Monday, 48,167 roles were cast
under guild contracts, compared with 53,134 in 2000.
The information is based on all TV and movie productions reported to the
guild through a casting data report.
Guild contracts do not include daytime TV, game shows or reality
shows.
