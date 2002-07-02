SAG: Fewer acting jobs

The number of movie and television roles for Screen Actors Guild members

dropped 9.3 percent last year, with supporting actors among the hardest hit, the

guild said.

So-called runaway production, in which projects are filmed outside of the

United States, was one reason for the decline, SAG said.

SAG believes U.S.-based productions would be more likely to use union actors

in leading and supporting roles.

For 2001, according to the report released Monday, 48,167 roles were cast

under guild contracts, compared with 53,134 in 2000.

The information is based on all TV and movie productions reported to the

guild through a casting data report.

Guild contracts do not include daytime TV, game shows or reality

shows.