SAG Board Recommends 'Basic Cable Live' Agreement

The Screen Actors Guild board of directors voted 95% to 5% Saturday to approve a successor agreement to the one covering actors in basic cable live-action motion pictures.

That agreement, which expires on July 30, 2010, would include a 3% raise in year one, 3.5% in year two, and a .5% increase in pension contributions if it is ratified by the rank and file.

The board vote is effectively an overwhelming recommendation to its members to accept the new contract.

The board also voted 51.74% to 48.26% to oppose the closure of the Motion Picture and TV Fund Long-Term Care Facility.

“I think the extremely close vote is evidence of the difficult decision we wrestled with today,” said Screen Actors Guild National President Alan Rosenberg, in announcing the decision.

“The MPTF’s significant financial and operational concerns were absolutely heard, but after hearing the presentations from both sides of the issue, our board voted to oppose the closing and did so to try and preserve the legacy of the Motion Picture & Television Fund's Long Term Care historic commitment, in honor of the screen actors who founded it – Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and Charlie Chaplin,” said Rosenberg.

In response to the vote, Frank Mancuso, chairman of the Motion Picture & Television Fund board, said that if they were not allowed to close the facility, which he says is losing $1 million a year, and move the 84 residents to other facilities, the center will be bankrupt within five years and all of the fund's operations would cease, including providing 23,000 health care and social worker visits to SAG members last year.

Despite the SAG member vote, Mancuso said the facility would have to close.