SAG Awards Taps New Segment Producers

The Screen Actors Guild awards telecast team--simulcast on TNT and TBS Jan. 28--has added two new segment producers.

In addition to assembling a veteran team, executive producer Jeff Margolis has added Quinn Monahan and Paul Fagen. Monahan, who will produce the film salute to members has created film segments for the Oscar and Emmy folks, and has just finished directing feature film, The Falls. Fagen, who will put together the "in memorium" salute, has produced tributes for the American Film Institute Awards and the Sundance Ray-Ban Visionary Awards, among others.



TNT will also carry the nomination announcements live Jan. 4 at a grab-some-coffee 6:05 a.m.PT.