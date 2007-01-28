SAG Awards: Primetime TV Winners

Ratings-challenged NBC comedy 30 Rock got another boost Sunday night as Alec Baldwin nabbed male actor in a comedy series honors at the 13th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which also brought good news for shows including The Office, Grey’s Anatomy, House and Ugly Betty.

The primetime television awards from Sunday night:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jeremy Irons / ELIZABETH I - Earl of Leicester HBO





Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Helen Mirren / ELIZABETH I - Elizabeth I HBO





Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Hugh Laurie / HOUSE - Dr. Gregory House FOX





Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Chandra Wilson / GREY’S ANATOMY - Dr. Miranda Bailey ABC





Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin / 30 ROCK - Jack Donaghy NBC





Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

America Ferrera / UGLY BETTY - Betty Suarez ABC





Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

GREY’S ANATOMY ABC





Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE OFFICE NBC





