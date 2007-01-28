SAG Awards: Primetime TV Winners
By Ben Grossman
Ratings-challenged NBC comedy 30 Rock got another boost Sunday night as Alec Baldwin nabbed male actor in a comedy series honors at the 13th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which also brought good news for shows including The Office, Grey’s Anatomy, House and Ugly Betty.
The primetime television awards from Sunday night:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Jeremy Irons / ELIZABETH I - Earl of Leicester HBO
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Helen Mirren / ELIZABETH I - Elizabeth I HBO
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Hugh Laurie / HOUSE - Dr. Gregory House FOX
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Chandra Wilson / GREY’S ANATOMY - Dr. Miranda Bailey ABC
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin / 30 ROCK - Jack Donaghy NBC
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
America Ferrera / UGLY BETTY - Betty Suarez ABC
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
THE OFFICE NBC
