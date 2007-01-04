SAG Award Nominations Announced

The Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for its film and primetime TV awards.



Like the producers guild award nominees announced Wednesday, cable dominated the long-form category, and like the Golden Globes announced last month, NBC dominated the best actor in a comedy category.



Nominations were given out in eight primetime categories. In the best actor category, NBC had three of the five nods (it took for of five in the Globes), with male leads in The Office (Steve Carell), Earl (Jason Lee), 30 Rock (Alec Baldwin) all getting nominations, with only Zach Braff of Scrubs missing. Rounding out the SAG nods were tony Shalhoub of Monk (also a Golden Globe nominee), and Jeremy Piven from Entourage, who won the Emmy last year for his turn as Ari Gold, and also was a presenter at the SAG awards.



HBO got the most long-form nominations with four in the best actress and actors categories, divided among Mrs. Harris (Cloris Leachman and Annette Bening) and Elizabeth I (Helen Mirren and Jeremy Irons). AMC was next with three, all for Broken Trail (Greta Scacchi, Robert Duvall, and Thomas Haden Church). TNT took two for William H. Macy and Matthew Perry in Nightmares and Dreamscapes and The Ron Clark Story, respectively. Hallmark's was for Shirley Jones in Hidden Places.



Cable boosted the top-nominated shows, with Broken Trail and The Sopranos each getting three apiece. A bunch of shows got two apiece, including Ugly Betty, Boston Legal, 24, Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, My Name Is Earl, The Office and Weeds.



Steve Carell got the most nominations, combining two for TV, as bets actor and member of best ensemble cast, and for theatrical Little Miss Sunshine. America Ferrera of Ugly Betty also got two nods for best actress in a comedy and best ensemble cast.



HBO had the most nominations with 10, followed by ABC and NBC with eight apiece. Fox got three and CBS only one, for Julia Louis-Dreyfus in The New Adventures of Old Christine.



The awards will be handed out Jan. 28 in L.A., simulcast on TNT and TBS.



For a full list of nominees, go to the official Website.