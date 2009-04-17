SAG, AMPTP Strike Deal
By Alex Weprin
The Screen Actors Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a tentative deal on a new agreement, likely averting the threat of an actors strike.
The board of directors will examine the agreement this weekend, and can choose to send it to the membership for ratification.
Details were not immediately available, and are not likely to be made public until after SAG's board of directors has been briefed.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.