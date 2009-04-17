Trending

SAG, AMPTP Strike Deal

The Screen Actors Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a tentative deal on a new agreement, likely averting the threat of an actors strike.

The board of directors will examine the agreement this weekend, and can choose to send it to the membership for ratification.

Details were not immediately available, and are not likely to be made public until after SAG's board of directors has been briefed.