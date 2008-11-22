SAG-AMPTP Mediation Fails To Produce Deal

Two days of talks brokered by federal mediator Juan Carlos Gonzalez failed to produce a deal between the Screen Actors Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

After the talks broke off, SAG issued a statement in which it dangled the threat of a strike authorization vote, yet it did not back it up by offering a timeline for the mailing of actual ballots.

“As previously authorized by the National Board of Directors, we will now launch a full-scale education campaign in support of a strike authorization referendum,” SAG said in a statement. “We will further inform our members about the core, critical issues unique to actors that remain in dispute.”

Even if SAG did invoke the authorization vote, that does not mean a strike would be imminent. First, 75% of the voting membership would have to authorize a strike, a result which even SAG leadership in the past has questioned whether would happen.

Then if members did vote to authorize, SAG leadership would not necessarily call for a strike immediately, but may rather use it as a bargaining tool to try and get a favorable deal done.