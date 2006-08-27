SAG, AFTRA Boards OK Contract Extension

The boards of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists have approved a two-year extension on the contracts for actors in commercials.

The next step is for the rank and file to vote by Sept. 26.

The extension gives both advertisers and unions the time to study alternative methods of compensation in the digital age, where ads air on a multiplying number of platforms. An outside consultant is being hired to conduct the study.

In the meantime, the extension. among other things, provides that the ad industry acknowledges the jurisdiction of unions over ads on new media platforms, boosts pay by 6%, increases the employers' contribution to pension and health plans, and creates a new media committee with representatives from both sides empowered to modify the agreement if necessary.