SAG, AFTRA ballots due Monday

Ballots are due Monday on the merger of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Tabulation begins July 1 at the Radisson Wilshire Plaza Hotel.

If membership of the two unions vote to combine, as expected, the Radisson will have the distinction of being the birthplace of the Alliance of International Media Artists, or AIMA, which will represent approximately 150,000 actors, broadcasters and recording artists.