Safon Joins Weather As Chief Marketing Officer

Former Turner Broadcasting executive Scot Safon is joining The Weather Channel as executive VP and chief marketing officer.

Safon had been an executive VP at Turner's CNN, working on the HLN network.

Safon will report to Weather Channel president David Clark, effective Sept. 30, and oversee the channel's brand activities, including marketing, design, presentation and creative services.

"Scot has an almost legendary track record of building brands that people rely on and trust, making him an ideal fit as we grow our network," Clark said in a statement "We couldn't be more excited about the energy and vision he will bring, and we know he will be integral to our future success."