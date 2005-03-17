Safer to Host Peabodys
60 Minutes veteran correspondent Morley Safer has been tapped to host the 64th annual Peabody Awards ceremony May 16 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.
It will be a voice of experience: Safer has won three of the prestigious journalism prizes in his six decades in the business.
Award winners will be announced April 7.
