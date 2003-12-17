Saddam Capture Is Good for News Nets

Cable News Network broke the news of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s capture early Sunday morning, but rival Fox News Channel claimed the highest ratings among cable news nets.

From 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox notched a 2.6 household rating with 2.95 million viewers. CNN attracted a 2.3 household rating and 2.68 million viewers. MSNBC was a distant third with a 0.8 rating and 846,000 viewers.

In prime time, Fox News averaged a 2.3 rating with 2.57 million viewers and CNN logged a 1.7 rating with 1.91 million viewers. MSNBC tallied a 0.4 rating and 440,000 viewers.