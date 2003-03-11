Sachs: Santa's sack to have plug-and-play
National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Robert Sachs
predicted that so-called plug-and-play digital-TV sets will be in stores for
the Christmas shopping season.
The consumer-friendly sets have been eagerly anticipated because they do not
require the extra cost of a set-top converter for consumers to get high-definition over cable.
Sachs said the sets are already being manufactured.
Confident of government approval, several companies have signed private
agreements with the cable industry even though the Federal Communications
Commission and/or Congress have not yet weighed in on the plug-and-play
specifications.
Sachs made those comments Monday at a Consumer Electronics Association HDTV
conference in Washington, D.C.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.