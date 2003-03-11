Sachs: Santa's sack to have plug-and-play

National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Robert Sachs

predicted that so-called plug-and-play digital-TV sets will be in stores for

the Christmas shopping season.

The consumer-friendly sets have been eagerly anticipated because they do not

require the extra cost of a set-top converter for consumers to get high-definition over cable.

Sachs said the sets are already being manufactured.

Confident of government approval, several companies have signed private

agreements with the cable industry even though the Federal Communications

Commission and/or Congress have not yet weighed in on the plug-and-play

specifications.

Sachs made those comments Monday at a Consumer Electronics Association HDTV

conference in Washington, D.C.