Sachs: Let’s keep cable in control

At a House Telecommunications Subcommittee hearing Mondaay on the regulatory

status of broadband services, National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Robert Sachs made the cable

industry’s pitch for not treating Internet-service providers as common-carrier services.

Sachs cited the Federal Communications Commission’s decision in 1999, after

intensive study, not to "burden" cable with common-carriage regulations on its

ISP services, which, he said, was one of the reasons why cable was able to invest in

broadband infrastructure.

"Our industry committed to building out broadband networks aggressively if we

were not burdened by costly and intrusive regulation. The FCC’s decision not to

head down the road of regulation allowed us to keep our commitment," Sachs

said.

But if the FCC decides to rethink its classification and subject digital-subscriber-line and

cable-modem services to equivalent regulation, Sachs argued, it should institute

"deregulatory parity."

Sachs said the FCC should remove regulations on cable's competitors before it adds

regulation to the cable business.

"Imposing legacy phone regulations on cable for no reason other than to

achieve regulatory parity would harm consumers by raising the price or lowering

the quality of cable-modem service," he added.