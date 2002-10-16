Sachs joins slate for MSTV confab

National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Robert Sachs

will be the luncheon speaker at the annual digital-TV conference of the Association for

Maximum Service Television (MSTV) Oct. 22 in Washington, D.C.

Sachs joins morning keynoter Federal Communications Commission chairman

Michael Powell on the list of speakers. Others on MSTV's various panels include

FCC Media Bureau chief Ken Ferree, House Commerce Committee Republican Counsel

Jessica Wallace and the committee's Democratic Counsel, Andrew Levin.