Trending

Sachs joins slate for MSTV confab

By

National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Robert Sachs
will be the luncheon speaker at the annual digital-TV conference of the Association for
Maximum Service Television (MSTV) Oct. 22 in Washington, D.C.

Sachs joins morning keynoter Federal Communications Commission chairman
Michael Powell on the list of speakers. Others on MSTV's various panels include
FCC Media Bureau chief Ken Ferree, House Commerce Committee Republican Counsel
Jessica Wallace and the committee's Democratic Counsel, Andrew Levin.