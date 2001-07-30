Sachs gets NCTA extension
Robert Sachs, president of the National Cable & Telecommunications
Association, has won a contract extension.
The deal, approved by the NCTA executive committee over the weekend, keeps
Sachs at his job through Dec. 31, 2004.
Sachs was named to his post in July 1999. His contract was originally set to
expire July 31, 2002.
'Robert has provided the NCTA with steady leadership during a period of
unprecedented change in the cable industry,' said Michael Willner, NCTA board
chairman and president of Insight Communications Co. Inc.
Sachs called the extension 'a great privilege.'
