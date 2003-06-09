Sachs disses multiple must-carry

National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Robert Sachs Monday protested that forcing cable to carry

broadcasters' multiple digital signals is not in the public interest.

Many broadcasters want the Federal Communications Commission to require cable

systems to carry all of their digital-broadcast channels -- not just their main feeds or an HDTV mirror of their main feeds, but the six

or more separate digital feeds they could fit into their current 6 megahertz of

spectrum.

Speaking at the National Show in Chicago, Sachs noted that there are 17

different local broadcast stations in that city, ranging from the major outlets

to fringe UHF stations.

Cable systems could be required to carry up to 102 digital-broadcast channels

if the broadcast industry gets its way, he said.

And an individual broadcaster could own one-dozen or more of those channels.

He added that "If programming quality and diversity are public-interest

goals, the forced carriage of multiple digital channels for every TV station

would defeat them."

Instead, Sachs said, the FCC should let cable and broadcast companies

negotiate carriage deals in a market-based way, as CBS, for example, already

has with its owned-and-operated stations.