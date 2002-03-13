Sachs: Broadband decade

Saying that the government's hands-off policy has been a spur to broadband

deployment, National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Robert

Sachs declared this 'the broadband decade.'

Critical issues, he told a Cable Television Public Affairs Association crowd

in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, include a continued light hand from regulators and

a digital copyright that protects the content provider.

Sachs had some specific advice for regulators, saying that if the Federal

Communications Commission classifies cable-modem service as an information

service, it should also make it clear that such services are 'interstate, and

not subject to a myriad of conflicting state and local regulations.'

He added that a clear statement on the regulatory status of cable modems

'will provide much-needed guidance to the courts, local governments and the

capital markets.'