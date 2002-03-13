Sachs: Broadband decade
Saying that the government's hands-off policy has been a spur to broadband
deployment, National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Robert
Sachs declared this 'the broadband decade.'
Critical issues, he told a Cable Television Public Affairs Association crowd
in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, include a continued light hand from regulators and
a digital copyright that protects the content provider.
Sachs had some specific advice for regulators, saying that if the Federal
Communications Commission classifies cable-modem service as an information
service, it should also make it clear that such services are 'interstate, and
not subject to a myriad of conflicting state and local regulations.'
He added that a clear statement on the regulatory status of cable modems
'will provide much-needed guidance to the courts, local governments and the
capital markets.'
