Sabio Names Jon Stimmel as Chief Growth Officer

Sabio Holdings, which targets CTV campaign using mobile data, said it named Jon Stimmel as chief growth officer.

Jon Stimmel

Stimmel, most recently chief investment officer at UM Worldwide, part of IPG’s MediaBrands unit, will be responsible for strategic marketing and adoption of Sabios demand side platform and awareness of AppScience’s campaign analytics.

“Jon’s tenured industry experience is invaluable in allowing Sabio Holdings’ brands to strategically expand and grow key relationships in its newly established New York office—one of the most important media markets in the world and the company’s fastest growing physical presence,” said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and co-founder of Sabio.

“In his position, Jon will work to help agencies and brands access our innovative mobile-first household graph which uses mobile user behavior, CTV, podcast and linear data to drive impactful and meaningful business outcomes in a highly fragmented media market. As an industry pioneer, Jon is tasked with assisting our acquisition and growth strategies for both AppScience and Sabio, along with other companies we may acquire in the coming months.”

Before UM, Stimmel held positions at Publicis and Unilever.

Sabio released preliminary fourth quarter results last month, which said the company expects revenue growth of 775, with 45% to 50% of revenues attributed to CTV. ■