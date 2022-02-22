Sabio Agrees To Acquire Vidillion, Adding Access to CTV Inventory

Sabio, a connected TV software company, agreed to acquire the assets of Vidillion Inc., a supply-side advertising platform, giving Sabio more direct access to CTV advertising inventory.

The value of the cash-and-stock transaction was not disclosed.

Ad tech companies have been trying to add capabilities to increase their share of the burgeoning CTV market.

Vidillion has direct relationships with publishers. Sabio expects the acquisition to expand its access to premium CTV inventory and boost gross margins.

Sabio, which is already a customer of Vidillion, said its AppScience unit should be able to enable Sabio and Vidillion customers to improve CTV advertising performance with full-funnel, people-based marketing capabilities.

“We have been working closely with Vidillion for over a year with a shared belief that consumers, content providers, and brands deserve a better and more accountable CTV experience,” said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and co-founder of Sabio. “The versatility, scalability, and granular level of insights of combining our existing AppScience’s analytics and Sabio’s proprietary demand-side platform (DSP) with Vidillion’s publisher level data and monetization capabilities is expected to enhance our current CTV offering, making it one of the first full-stack CTV solution for marketers and suppliers.”

Vidillion’s tech stack has tools for ad break optimization, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), content recognition, and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) with demand side partner integrations that assist publishers in quickly and easily finding new ways to monetize inventory and helps brands reach greater scale in CTV.

“CTV has become one of the hottest platforms in marketing in recent years, but we have been a pioneer in the space for over a decade,” said Thomas Engdahl, president and CEO of Vidillion. “Joining forces with Sabio will allow for the leveraging of Vidillion’s purpose-built technology and patents to create more impactful campaigns for brands and better experiences for viewers.” ■