Sabinson joins A & E
A & E has hired Allen Sabinson as senior vice president of programming. Before joining the cable network, Sabinson served as a consultant on A & E's original movies, including Dash and Lilly and The Crossing. He was also president of production for Miramax Films at the time. In addition, Sabinson had a 4½-year turn as executive vice president of original programming for Turner Network Television.
