Sabado Is Gigante for WXTV

How do you say “Saturday-night sweep” in Spanish?

One network affiliate figured out how to win the summer ratings race on Saturday nights in the nation's top market: Program Spanish-language shows.

Univision's WXTV won primetime in the key demos from the end of May through the beginning of September, according to the station.

In a sign of the growing importance of the Hispanic viewing population, WXTV also completed something of a double trifecta in winning the early news and late-news time periods, as well, in the three key demos -- 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 -- a first for a Spanish-language station in the top market, said a WXTV spokesman.

The primetime winner was the iconic Sabado Gigante variety show, which dominated with 139,000 viewers 18-49 compared with second-place WNBC's 101,000.