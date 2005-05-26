SAAB's Got the Tony

SAAB will be the exclusive sponsor of the TV Guide Channel’s live, red carpet pre-show for the 59th annual Tony Awards June 5.

The hour special, TV Guide Live at the Tony Awards Presented by SAAB, will air at 7 p.m. ET, immediately preceding the CBS broadcast.

It marks the first time the awards will feature live national pre-show coverage and will feature celebrity interviews as well as arrivals and fan activity.

SAAB will get to put its logos on the red carpet and on TV Guide Channel’s two interviewing platforms, and display its new all-wheel drive SUV the Saab 9-7X.

The Tonys are presented by the League of American Theaters and Producers and the American Theatre Wing. TV Guide Channel, a division of Gemstar-TV Guide International, Inc., is distributed to almost 80 million homes.